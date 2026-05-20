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Local Caisse Desjardins backtracks on merger 

Local Caisse Desjardins backtracks on merger 

The newly constructed Caisse Desjardins office in Mansfield, pictured here in June 2024 when it opened. Photo: K.C. Jordan.
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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

The local branch of the Caisse Desjardins has decided to end discussions around a possible merger with two other branches in the Outaouais. 

The Caisse Desjardins des Rivières de Pontiac, as the local branch is known, is based in Mansfield-et-Pontefract and has a branch in Chapeau. 

Until this week, its directors were considering merging with the Caisse Desjardins in Gracefield as well as Caisse Desjardins de la Haute-Gatineau in Maniwaki to become a new entity called Caisse Desjardins des Rivières-du-Nord-de l’Outaouais.

The goal, as stated by president of the local branch, Céline Romain, was to increase the credit union’s stability and “grow more sustainably [and] collectively.” 

The plan was for the merged branch to have its head office at the Mansfield location. 

Information sessions had been scheduled for June to inform the membership on this subject, and a vote was set for later that month. 

But in a May 19 Facebook post, the local Caisse announced that the boards of directors of all three branches had decided to end the merger project, in its current form.

“This decision follows concerns and questions raised within the community, and it was essential for us to take the time to listen and maintain an open dialogue with our members and our community,” the post reads, translated from French. 

“The board members are continuing to explore options to identify the best ways to ensure the long-term viability of our credit unions, maintain the quality of our services, [and] stay close to you, our members.”

*This story has been updated from the version printed in the May 21 issue of THE EQUITY, which does not include the news that the merger discussions have been terminated. The news of this decision only came after this week’s edition of the paper had already been sent to print.

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Local Caisse Desjardins backtracks on merger 

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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