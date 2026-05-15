Lyme disease now ‘endemic’ in most Outaouais municipalities: CISSSO

Outaouais public health network CISSSO is reminding residents to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves from Lyme disease as significant numbers of ticks carrying the disease have been on the rise in the region in recent years.

“Based on an analysis of human surveillance data and tick data from recent years, almost all municipalities in the Outaouais region are now endemic for Lyme disease,” CISSSO stated in a French press release published May 14.

Lyme disease is an infection caused by a bacterium that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick. The insects are most commonly found in wooded areas and tall grasses.

The bacterial infection can have serious consequences for health and quality of life if it is not treated with antibiotics in time. Long-term effects can include chronic joint pain, neurological issues (memory loss, neuropathy, facial palsy), heart palpitations, and severe fatigue.

This year several more northern Outaouais municipalities were added to the list of those in which the disease is now considered endemic – that is to say, consistently present and no longer considered an anomaly.

Dr. Christelle Aicha Kom Mogto, a specialist doctor in public health and preventative medicine at CISSSO, explained that since 2022, reported cases of Lyme’s disease in the region have more than quadrupled.

She said that from 2010 to 2022, the health network saw an average of 15 cases per year. In 2023, there were 24 reported cases, in 2024 there were 50, and in 2025 there were 73.

Dr. Aicha Kom Mogto said the reason for this increase is twofold.

“There is the fact that there are more and more ticks, thanks to environmental changes,” she told THE EQUITY, noting Lyme-carrying ticks have slowly spread from the southern parts of the Outaouais to the north.

“But there is also an increase [in cases] due to the fact that [healthcare providers] are more and more aware so they are also diagnosed more often.”

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Prevention is key

CISSSO is reminding the population that the best way to prevent the contraction of Lyme disease is to protect oneself when outdoors.

When in wooded areas or long grass, CISSSO recommends wearing a hat, closed-toe shoes, and long sleeves and pants, as well as tucking shirts into pants and pant legs into socks. The healthcare provider also suggests using DEET- or icaridin-based insect repellents.

Once inside after time outdoors, it is important to check your body, your gear, and your pets for ticks.

If a tick bite is discovered with the tick still in it, best practice is to remove the tick using tweezers, pinching it as close to the skin surface as possible and pulling straight upwards, being careful not to leave the head in the skin.

CISSSO is requesting ticks be saved in a jar and labeled with the date and location they were discovered.

If the tick has been attached for more than 24 hours, it is recommended to seek medical advice as antibiotics may be needed. This can be done by calling InfoSanté at 8-1-1 or consulting a pharmacist.

Even after the tick is removed, symptoms may appear anywhere from three to 30 days later. The most common symptom is a red ring that slowly grows around the tick bite. Other common symptoms are a fever and fatigue. “But most important is to not get bitten,” said Dr. Aicha Kom Mogto.

“The antibiotic is not a panacea, so we really need to focus on prevention.”