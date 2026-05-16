New home renovation store opens in Quyon 

One could hardly find a parking spot on rue Clarendon in Quyon on Saturday for the grand opening of the new Maisons Modèles home renovation store.

Members of the public browsed selections of cabinetry, countertops, paints and tiles in the freshly minted showroom. Owners Melanie McCann Lang and Paul Lang said the idea behind the store is to make the process easier for people wanting to build or renovate their homes.

“We can provide the service of being able to offer samples that you can look at and feel and know what you’re getting, that kind of stuff. We’re just hoping to make it an easier process for people that are wanting to tackle home improvements,” said McCann Lang.

Lang and McCann Lang both hail from the Pontiac, but spent many years living in Southern Ontario. McCann Lang’s grandfather Lester McCann operated a hardware store in the same building for many years, a store that was later taken over by her father Eddie McCann. She said that family history influenced their decision to open a store in Quyon.

“Growing up in entrepreneurial families, the Langs and the McCanns, were very involved in the community. So when we returned here to the area, we knew, I felt in my heart that I wanted to do something,” said McCann Lang.

She said renovating a home can be an arduous process, with stops at many different stores. She said the idea is to become a one-stop shop for people wanting to undergo renovations.

“We learned that people really want to shop local [ . . . ] but the idea of taking on a small renovation project felt daunting, and the idea of having to go to the city, visit multiple stores. So we thought, let’s bring those here.”

McCann Lang said they tried as much as possible to support Canadian businesses, including Cloverdale, a paint company based out of British Columbia, Kitchen outfitter L’Écuyer Cuisines in Fort-Coulonge and flooring producer Logs End in Bristol.

Eddie McCann, Melanie’s father who inherited the family hardware store from his father Lester, said he “grew up there” and said he is pleased to see the building return to its original purpose. Melanie and Paul’s daughters Beth and Hannah will also be helping run the store.

“I’m very proud to see the building go back to the family,” he said. “Melanie and Paul and the girls will do a great job with it.”

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Lang said he was pleased to see such an overwhelming turnout for the store’s opening.

“The community support has been incredible. We were away for 25 years, and to come back and see the support right there for you, it’s been pretty remarkable,” he said.