Connexions hosts seniors’ workshop on shifting identities

On Wednesday (May 13), Connexions resource centre hosted a session for adults discussing identity later in life at the Campbell’s Bay Golden Age Club. The session brought out about 10 attendees.

Facilitator Natasha Locke, who has a background in psychology and counselling, said that the purpose of the guided discussion was for the participants to speak about their identity and how they perceive themselves. She said it was in a similar vein to a workshop that she had hosted previously, which is focused on seniors and caregivers.

“We did a topic of caregiver grief the last time so just allowing people to speak about loss, and the changes that come with that, and where they’re at today,” she said “So giving people a space to connect and just realize there are others living similar experiences.”

Connexions hosts a number of workshops and information sessions in the Pontiac region, with a particular focus on improving the health of the English-speaking community.

Their next workshop is on nutrition with a registered dietitian on May 28 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall in Shawville (530 rue Main) from 10 to 11:30 a.m.