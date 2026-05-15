Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

May 21, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 28.4°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Connexions hosts seniors’ workshop on shifting identities

Connexions hosts seniors’ workshop on shifting identities

Natasha Locke led a workshop on identity later in life at the Campbell’s Bay Golden Age Club on Wednesday, bringing out around 10 people. The session was facilitated by the non-profit health-advocacy group Connexions Resource Centre. Photo: Caleb Nickerson.
RECENT NEWS
MERCHANDISE
Visit Our Online Shop
Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

On Wednesday (May 13), Connexions resource centre hosted a session for adults discussing identity later in life at the Campbell’s Bay Golden Age Club. The session brought out about 10 attendees. 

Facilitator Natasha Locke, who has a background in psychology and counselling, said that the purpose of the guided discussion was for the participants to speak about their identity and how they perceive themselves. She said it was in a similar vein to a workshop that she had hosted previously, which is focused on seniors and caregivers.

“We did a topic of caregiver grief the last time so just allowing people to speak about loss, and the changes that come with that, and where they’re at today,” she said “So giving people a space to connect and just realize there are others living similar experiences.” 

Connexions hosts a number of workshops and information sessions in the Pontiac region, with a particular focus on improving the health of the English-speaking community.

Their next workshop is on nutrition with a registered dietitian on May 28 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall in Shawville (530 rue Main) from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!

 

Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News

Connexions hosts seniors’ workshop on shifting identities

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe or Register for Free

Thanks for visiting!  Support quality local journalism by subscribing to The Equity today or register for free and get access to a limited number of articles each and every month. 

Already subscribed?  Click here to log in.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EQUITY
Register for Free