McDowell spring fair raises almost $3K for teachers who lost home in fire

The McDowell Home and School Committee hosted its annual spring fair on Thursday evening with a significant turnout despite the damp weather.

“It was crazy busy. We were surprised by how busy it was,” said committee vice-president Chelsea Laframboise, one of its six members. “We probably painted over 300 faces.”

The event was carnival-themed and featured bouncy castles, a bubble artist, and face painting, among other games organized for the young attendees.

“It’s really just a fun event to have at the end of year to finish the school year off. It brings all of the community together,” Laframboise said, noting the event is not usually a fundraiser for the committee.

This year, a 50/50 draw was held to raise money for two McDowell teachers who lost everything in a house fire early last week.

The winner of the draw decided to give the proceeds back to the cause, bringing the total donation to the teachers to around $2,700, including several donations made online.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire community for coming out and supporting the event, even with the misty, chilly weather,” Laframboise wrote in a Facebook post. “Your presence truly made the night special, and we hope you had just as much fun as we did!”

She extended a special thank you to the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department for raffling off two bikes at the event.

The Home and School Committee usually brings in money to support the school through various fundraisers throughout the year, including its annual spring auction.

In the past year, funds raised by the committee helped to purchase toys and other equipment to be used during indoor recesses, new school supplies for teachers, and also funded significant work needed to repair the grass on the school’s soccer field.

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Laframboise said special thanks are due to the Shawville Lions Club and the Pontiac Women’s Institute for their ongoing support of the school, and to the Municipality of Clarendon for its donation of sand for the school yard this past school year.

Gracie Harris has her face painted by McDowell Home and School Committee vice-president Chelsea Laframboise.



