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Tactical helicopter training to take place in Pontiac, Renfrew counties over the next month

Tactical helicopter training to take place in Pontiac, Renfrew counties over the next month

The Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting tactical helicopter training in Pontiac and Renfrew counties from May 19 until June 15. Residents in several municipalities may see low-flying aircraft, as well as troops on the ground. Pictured, RCAF personnel from 1 Wing participate in training in Saint-Hubert, Quebec in November, 2025. Photo: Corporal Meg Findlay, 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Borden.
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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

The Royal Canadian Air Force is advising the public that it will be conducting helicopter training in the Pontiac and Renfrew counties starting next week until mid-June. 

According to a statement from 1 Wing, a unit based in Kingston Ont., the “Basic Tactical Aviation Course” training will start on Tuesday, May 19 and run until Monday, June 15. 

“During this period, residents may observe Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook helicopters from 1 Wing operating at low altitudes within authorized training areas,” the statement reads. 

“Several landowners across the region have voluntarily granted access to their properties to support this training. Their cooperation enables more realistic operational environments for course candidates.”

Low-level flying training will take place in the Pontiac municipalities of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Sheenboro, Otter Lake, and L’Isle-aux-Allumettes, as well as the TNO Lac-Nilgaut region. 

In addition to the helicopters, there will be troops participating in the training, including those simulating enemy forces. They will be wearing orange hunting caps and identifying armbands (example pictured below). To simulate combat conditions, they will be equipped with guns firing blanks as well as pyrotechnics like flares and smoke. 

“All weapons will be clearly marked with a red adhesive band around the handguard, and those employing blank ammunition will be equipped with a blank firing adapter,” the statement reads.  “No blank ammunition will be used outside designated Land User Agreement areas or the Garrison Petawawa ranges. Local authorities will be provided with the details of all simulations.”

The training will also take place across the river in Madawaska Valley, Bonnechere Valley, Town of Deep River, Laurentian Valley, Laurentian Hills, North Algona Wilberforce, Pembroke, and Whitewater Region.

“The Basic Tactical Aviation Course is designed to develop leadership and tactical expertise required to plan and execute complex aviation missions involving helicopter formations,” the statement reads. “Through rigorous training in complex environments, the course ensures pilots can deliver relevant tactical aviation effects in support of Division-level combat operations, reinforcing the Royal Canadian Air Force’s ability to project power and support joint missions at home and abroad.”

The troops imitating opposing forces will be dressed in orange hunting caps with identifying armbands. They may be seen firing blanks from firearms as well as using smoke or pyrotechnics. Photo: 1 Wing, RCAF.

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Tactical helicopter training to take place in Pontiac, Renfrew counties over the next month

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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