The Equity

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September 10, 2026

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Sharpe appointed as Bristol DG

Sophie Kuijper Dickson September 10, 2026

Katie Sharpe has previously worked as an assistant director general for Shawville, and until Sept. 2, served as councillor for that municipality.

Sharpe appointed as Bristol DG

Sophie Kuijper Dickson September 10, 2026

Katie Sharpe has previously worked as an assistant director general for Shawville, and until Sept. 2, served as councillor for that municipality.

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Community Calendar

Fallback
Quyon Community Day
Saturday, September 12
Le Comité de Loisirs de l'Île-du-Grand-Calumet Family Picnic
Saturday, September 12
Winnie the Pooh's 100th Birthday Celebration
Saturday, September 12
Live at the Little Red Wagon Winery: Jeff Rogers
Saturday, September 12
Fallback
UPA “Open House on Quebec Farms”: Coronation Hall
Sunday, September 13
Fallback
Shawville Village Cemetery Memorial Service
Sunday, September 13
No-Score 3-Pitch Softball
Wednesday, September 16 - Wednesday, October 21
Kids Drama Workshops with Cassandra Silver
Friday, September 18 - Wednesday, October 21
Ladysmith Oldtime Gathering
Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20
Pontiac Pride presents “Yoga in the Vines”
Friday, September 18
Pontiac Arena Fund "La Dolce Vita Ladies Night"
Friday, September 18
Fallback
Big Rock Farm Corn Maze & Haunted House
Saturday, September 19 - Saturday, October 31
Fall Family Fun Season at Hugli’s Blueberry Ranch
Saturday, September 19 - Saturday, October 31
Le Patro Fundraiser Golf Tournament
Saturday, September 19
One Unforgettable Celebration: 80 Years of Gavan’s
Saturday, September 19
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Photos

Dave's Eye: Photo of the Week

Dave Moore
Dave Moore
For more than 35 years, Dave Moore's photos have graced the pages of our newspaper.  
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Sunday night in ShawVegas

Reader Submitted Photos

We dedicate space in every issue of our newspaper to the best pictures we receive from our readers, as well as post them online! 

Submit your photo below for your chance to be published in The Equity!

Jenn Russell-Judd shared this beautiful scene of her family’s cattle grazing on Front Road. She titled it “Please just be happy here and don’t get out when we’re at the fair”.

September 8, 2026

Submitted by: Jenn Russell-Judd

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Editorials

Collateral damage

Sophie Kuijper Dickson September 8, 2026

Last week English-speaking Quebecers were gently reminded of the very important role we serve in this fall’s provincial election.  Élections Quebec asked if an exception could be made to Bill 96 to allow for voting information  to be sent in English, as well as French, as has traditionally been done in this province. The government rejected this request. Then CAQ

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Out standing in his field

Chris Judd, Outstanding in his field
Chris Judd
Chris Judd is a farmer in Clarendon on land that has been in his family for generations.
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The Pontiac Printshop - home to

Located in Shawville and serving the entire Ottawa Valley, the Pontiac Printshop is your local destination for high-quality custom printing, signage, and branded apparel. Whether you need professional business stationery, eye-catching vehicle decals, or personalized team gear, our expert team can help you find the right item and the right price.

Visit Shop.PontiacPrintshop.com

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The Way We Were

The Equity has been the Pontiac’s newspaper of record for more than 140 years. Since 1977, we have preserved a massive collection of film negatives—capturing both the moments that made the front page and the thousands of shots that never left the darkroom. By the time we transitioned to digital in 2003, we had amassed 45 binders containing an estimated 120,000 to 150,000 photos. 

We’ve begun organizing them and posting them on Facebook.  Take a look at what we have digitized so far.

Visit our Photo Archives

Random Week: October 8, 1987

The Way We Were

The Way We Were is compiled each week by Liz Draper.

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