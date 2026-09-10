Sharpe appointed as Bristol DG
Katie Sharpe has previously worked as an assistant director general for Shawville, and until Sept. 2, served as councillor for that municipality.
Trending:
Katie Sharpe has previously worked as an assistant director general for Shawville, and until Sept. 2, served as councillor for that municipality.
Katie Sharpe has previously worked as an assistant director general for Shawville, and until Sept. 2, served as councillor for that municipality.
Voters will be asked to choose two new councillors as well as a new mayor in this byelection. The nomination
The Journal de Montréal published an article on Sept. 9 revealing statements made by Lanthier between 2015 and 2020.
As the festivities at the 170th Shawville Fair got underway Thursday night, the circus tent was packed with volunteers and
The Municipality of Portage-du-Fort held its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 2, where council announced it would issue another job
On Saturday afternoon, Main Street in Shawville was blocked off near town hall for the presentation of the first James
Premier Christine Fréchette says the province will not reverse its decision to remove English voting information in this election.
Get our headlines straight to your inbox
Thank you! You’re subscribed.
Do you have an event you want to share with the community? Submit it for free to our Community Calendar so we can help you spread the word. It will appear online soon after you post it, and in our newspaper in the two weeks leading up to the event.
Stay connected with the Voice of the Pontiac by subscribing to THE EQUITY. With a subscription, you’ll receive timely updates on local news, community events, and special features delivered right to your doorstep or digital device. Our commitment to quality journalism ensures that you stay informed about what matters most in the Pontiac.
Choose from our flexible subscription plans to suit your needs, whether you prefer the traditional print edition or the convenience of our digital access. As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy exclusive content and the satisfaction of supporting local journalism.
Join our community of readers today and never miss a story!
Prices do not include applicable taxes.
This app is intended for existing subscribers to access their content.
If you are a casual reader (or just fear commitment) we’ve introduced a free tier that doesn’t require a credit card. You’ll have limited access to our journalism as well as the ability to post events on our website.
(yes, we said "free")
We dedicate space in every issue of our newspaper to the best pictures we receive from our readers, as well as post them online!
Submit your photo below for your chance to be published in The Equity!
September 8, 2026
Submitted by: Jenn Russell-Judd
Last week English-speaking Quebecers were gently reminded of the very important role we serve in this fall’s provincial election. Élections Quebec asked if an exception could be made to Bill 96 to allow for voting information to be sent in English, as well as French, as has traditionally been done in this province. The government rejected this request. Then CAQ
Our own local history has always been very interesting to me. We took history in school, but it was about ancient times. People were always
Have something to say? We want to hear it! Click the button below and send us your letter.
Located in Shawville and serving the entire Ottawa Valley, the Pontiac Printshop is your local destination for high-quality custom printing, signage, and branded apparel. Whether you need professional business stationery, eye-catching vehicle decals, or personalized team gear, our expert team can help you find the right item and the right price.
The Equity has been the Pontiac’s newspaper of record for more than 140 years. Since 1977, we have preserved a massive collection of film negatives—capturing both the moments that made the front page and the thousands of shots that never left the darkroom. By the time we transitioned to digital in 2003, we had amassed 45 binders containing an estimated 120,000 to 150,000 photos.
We’ve begun organizing them and posting them on Facebook. Take a look at what we have digitized so far.
The Way We Were is compiled each week by Liz Draper.
Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!
Thanks for visiting! Support quality local journalism by subscribing to The Equity today or register for free and get access to a limited number of articles each and every month.
Already subscribed? Click here to log in.