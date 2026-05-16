Sand Bay kicks off summer in style with BBQ

The ballpark in Sand Bay was alive on Saturday as the community kicked off its summer season with a party and BBQ in the park.

The event, hosted by the Sand Bay Association, featured a BBQ, temporary tattoos, and plenty of games for the kids. President Stacey Thomson said the event is an annual staple in the Sand Bay community as all the cottagers are beginning to settle in for the summer.

The event was advertised as a “touch-a-truck”, an initiative started a few years ago by the association. The selection of trucks did not disappoint, with vehicles of various sizes spread out along the ballpark’s outfield for kids to explore.

Sand Bay Association president Stacey Thomson thanked all who made the event possible, including Clarendon councillor Jeff Hannaberry for the donation of hamburgers from K&L Dairy, as well as the various businesses and individuals who donated their trucks for the event.

Other events in Sand Bay this summer include Canada Day celebrations on June 27, the Sand Bay Fun Days on Aug. 1 and 2, and Halloween in August on Aug. 22.