Bristol announces byelection date for vacant council seat

The Municipality of Bristol has announced Sunday, June 28 as the polling day for residents to elect a new councillor to fill seat four. Advance polling will be Sunday, June 21.

The seat was previously occupied by Greg Graham, who stepped down in March after 17 years as councillor.

Residents interested in running have until May 29 at 4:30 p.m. to submit their nomination papers at the municipal hall, located at 32 ch. d’Aylmer.

Papers can be submitted Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 29.

If residents are unable to move for health reasons and are registered on the list of electors as a domiciled person, they have until June 10 to ask the returning officer for permission to vote in their room at a recognized healthcare facility or in their home.

The notice of election names Litchfield director general Julie Bertrand as the returning officer for this byelection. Bristol mayor Valerie Twolan-Graham said Bristol’s director general Christina Peck, who would normally fill this role, is on a leave of absence.

“Bristol does not have an interim Director General at the moment so we are having to complete time sensitive tasks in a slightly different manner,” Twolan-Graham wrote in an email.

