Travelling the Dumoine this summer? Take note of what you see

If you are considering a trip to the Dumoine watershed this summer, the Friends of the Dumoine (FOD) will give you a free notebook to record your observations.

President Wally Schaber said the group, which advocates for and preserves parts of the Dumoine River watershed, is doing a “citizen’s inventory” from which it will produce a report at the end of the season.

He said they are looking for in-the-field observations about a variety of topics including the following: birds and mammals, aquatic life, plant life, unique geological features, historic evidence of logging, historic evidence of surveyors, mining or hydro, historic evidence of First Nations’ presence on the land.

People on canoe trips, hiking trips, working trips, or anyone staying near the Dumoine with clubs or camps are welcome to sign up for one of the journals.

“As you travel, you can take a moment with your group in the morning and evening to make notes in this journal,” Schaber suggested.

He said the group is also looking for any information about the conditions of the recreational experience, including cleanliness, overuse, safety, and the condition of campsites, portages or trails. He said any feedback on any recommended improvements is welcome.

Schaber said this year is shaping up to be an exciting year for FOD. For 14 weeks during the summer, hosts will be living in the Grande Chute cabin to develop walking tours and the museum.

Logs donated from Logs End in Bristol will be used to complete the restoration of the forest ranger cabin the group acquired in Dec. 24, and FOD members will also be doing a one-week study of Bertrand’s stopping place, where the ground recently discovered the foundations of eight buildings.

Schaber said all notebooks will be returned, but only after the group has had a chance to consolidate everyone’s observations.

Anyone who is interested in participating may send an email to director@friendsofdumoine.ca. Schaber will mail you the notebook and instructions.