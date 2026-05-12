Pontiac’s Edible ‘Weeds’

Mariane Desjardins Roy is a certified herbalist with over 20 years of experience. At her plant farm, La Fée des Bois Apothecary, she offers year-round workshops on wild plant identification, ethical foraging, and cultivating medicinal plants. Here, she shares tips and tricks for harvesting and cooking five plants that many consider to be a nuisance.
Warning about toxic plants
Before any foraging, it is crucial to recognize toxic plants and always have a reliable identification guide on hand. There are more than 10 deadly plants found in the Pontiac region, so being able to identify them is essential. Pay particular attention to roots and young shoots, as some toxic plants are most dangerous at these stages. Always verify identification with at least three reliable sources before harvesting or consuming a plant you believe to be edible. THE EQUITY is not responsible for health issues or damages resulting from this information.
A Note on Ethical Harvesting
For ethical and nature-respecting harvesting, never take all the plants from one area. Leave some for biodiversity and reproduction, and only take what you need. I generally encourage people to harvest just one in 10, or even one in 20, depending on the species in question. The plants mentioned in this article are considered weeds by most people, who often try to eliminate them with chemicals in their lawns and gardens. Therefore, for the majority of the plants presented here, abundant harvesting is possible.