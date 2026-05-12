Pontiac’s Edible ‘Weeds’



Mariane Desjardins Roy is a certified herbalist with over 20 years of experience. At her plant farm, La Fée des Bois Apothecary, she offers year-round workshops on wild plant identification, ethical foraging, and cultivating medicinal plants. Here, she shares tips and tricks for harvesting and cooking five plants that many consider to be a nuisance.

Warning about toxic plants

Before any foraging, it is crucial to recognize toxic plants and always have a reliable identification guide on hand. There are more than 10 deadly plants found in the Pontiac region, so being able to identify them is essential. Pay particular attention to roots and young shoots, as some toxic plants are most dangerous at these stages. Always verify identification with at least three reliable sources before harvesting or consuming a plant you believe to be edible. THE EQUITY is not responsible for health issues or damages resulting from this information.

A Note on Ethical Harvesting

For ethical and nature-respecting harvesting, never take all the plants from one area. Leave some for biodiversity and reproduction, and only take what you need. I generally encourage people to harvest just one in 10, or even one in 20, depending on the species in question. The plants mentioned in this article are considered weeds by most people, who often try to eliminate them with chemicals in their lawns and gardens. Therefore, for the majority of the plants presented here, abundant harvesting is possible.

Dandelion

(Taraxacum officinale) – Roots and Leaves



Habitat: Dandelions grow everywhere: in meadows, lawns, forest edges, and along roads. They adapt to nearly all soils but prefer sunny, slightly moist areas.

Harvesting: For leaves, pick young shoots in spring before flowering. For roots, dig them in early spring or fall.

Preparation: Leaves are delicious raw in salads or cooked in soups. Roots can be sautéed with other root vegetables or boiled for a mineral-rich broth. Dandelion is known to support digestion and liver function, and its leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and K.

Lamb’s Quarters

(Chenopodium spp.)



Habitat: Found in fields, vacant lots, gardens, and along paths, lamb’s quarters prefers light, and well-drained soil.

Harvesting: Pick the young leaves and stems in spring and early summer. Avoid plants near busy roads or potentially contaminated areas.

Preparation: Leaves can be eaten raw in salads or cooked like spinach. Tender stems are also edible. They can be added to soups, omelets, or used to make veggie patties. Mature seeds can be harvested, toasted, or ground to add to bread. Lamb’s quarters is very high in protein, calcium, and vitamins A and C.

Burdock Root (Arctium lappa)



Habitat: Burdock grows in rich, moist soils,

often found in abandoned fields, woodland edges,

and disturbed areas.

Harvesting: Dig the root in the fall of the first year or in spring before flowering. It is important to respect this harvesting window because burdock is biennial.

Preparation: Roots can be boiled, sautéed, roasted, or added to soups and stews. They are slightly sweet, rich in inulin and fibers beneficial for the gut microbiome. Burdock is recognized for its cleansing properties and supports liver and skin health.

Ground Ivy

(Glechoma hederacea)



Habitat: A ground-covering plant often found in garden beds or lawns where people try to remove it. In addition to being one of the first food sources for pollinators, it is incredibly nutrient-rich.

Harvesting: Pick leaves and stems in spring or early summer. Avoid areas treated with pesticides.

Preparation: Ground-ivy can be used fresh or dried in infusions for mild digestive and cleansing effects. Young leaves can also be added to salads, soups, or sauces for a lightly minty flavor. It is a preferred mild antihistamine.