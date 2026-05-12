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May 14, 2026

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Summer in the seventies

Summer in the seventies

The Hellenettes perform in the Saint-Jean Baptiste Day parade on L’île-du-Grand-Calumet 1977.
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The Pontiac has never shied away from a good summer shindig, and this collection of photos from the late ‘70s is evidence. In 1978, for example, the Shawville Canada Day parade had over 100 entries. These photos were pulled from some of the binders of film negatives THE EQUITY has saved from its reporting over the years and has slowly been digitizing. Browse our full collection of digitized photos at theequity.ca/the-way-we-were-photo-archives/ or in our Facebook group – The Equity’s “The Way We Were” Archives.

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Summer in the seventies

The Equity
The Equity

The Pontiac has never shied away from a good summer shindig, and this collection of photos from the late ‘70s is evidence. In 1978, for example, the Shawville Canada Day parade had over 100 entries. These photos were pulled from some of the binders of film negatives THE EQUITY has saved from its reporting over the years and has slowly been digitizing. Browse our full collection of digitized photos at theequity.ca/the-way-we-were-photo-archives/ or in our Facebook group – The Equity’s “The Way We Were” Archives.

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