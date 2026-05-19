Suspended Montreal teachers have licenses revoked, Gatineau police pull new logo, Domtar considering selling



Teachers at Bedford school have licenses revoked

All 11 teachers suspended in 2024 from a Montreal elementary school over allegations of creating a hostile learning environment have had their teachers’ licenses revoked, CBC News reported.

The case, first reported by 98.5 FM’s Valérie Lebeuf and later investigated by the ministry of education, found that a group of teachers had created a “toxic environment”, weren’t teaching sex education or science comprehensively, and barred girls from playing soccer. The case made headlines across the province and spurred then education minister Bernard Drainville to strengthen its secularism laws in education facilities, as he said the teachers had violated them.

The final report into the situation was released Tuesday with an action plan for monitoring the school going forward.

Gatineau Police reverting to old logo after stock image used in new design

The day after the Gatineau police unveiled their new logo last week, the organization reverted back to its previous one, due to questions around a stock image being used in the logo, CBC News reported.

The new logo featured a minimalist bird graphic, which is a stock image that also features in the logo of a Florida company, Air Jet International, as well as on an Adobe blog about minimalist design.

“The City of Gatineau holds a license, so it has the right to use it, but we need to verify whether it can be used in this context,” said Marie-Hélène Rivard, the city’s communications director, in French.

Police said that around $8,000 was spent on a promotional video and putting the new design on a vehicle. The logo was created with collaboration between the police department and the city’s communications department.

“I was extremely disappointed. Disappointed for the organization, disappointed for the police officers, the civilian employees, the City of Gatineau,” said Police Chief Simon Fournier in French.

Maniwaki mill owner mulls selling

The company Domtar is considering selling its sawmill in Maniwaki, CBC News reported. The company took over the mill when it purchased Resolute Forest Products in 2023, and suspended operations most recently in September 2025, citing a difficult market and softwood lumber duties. The interest in selling was told to staff and elected officials on Tuesday night.

“We don’t see recovery in the short, medium or long term,” said Guillaume Julien, Domtar’s eastern Canadian senior director of public affairs, in French. “We think the best scenario would be to find a local owner.”