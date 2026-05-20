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May 21, 2026

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New eyes to see

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Two days after my eye surgery, the cloud I had peered through for over a year, was gone.  It felt wonderful and it got me thinking.

God calls us to love others as He loves us, but when we hurt, the path to loving can become cloudy, obscured. We no longer see clearly.

It is easy to try to resist what He is allowing in our life, because it causes too much pain, yet every encounter, good or bad, can teach us something God wants us to learn, always for our best.  We set a limit on the good He intends.  But only for a time.  Sometimes a long time.  Still, God is Love.  He will never give up on us.  Never!  There is freedom in surrendering to His loving Hand.  And when we do, the fog of our limited knowledge lifts, and He gives us new eyes to see. 

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