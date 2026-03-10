Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

March 11, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -3.9°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

When someone cares

When someone cares

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

SIGN UP FOR FREE
RECENT NEWS
ADVERTISEMENT
The Equity
The Equity

Belonging to a community of caring people doesn’t remove all the sadness, but genuine love reaches in and warms the heart of another. It shows in a person’s eyes, in a tender voice, their words, and even a big hug. 

On every front we hear about war and destruction and suffering, so smaller problems can go unnoticed. But everything we face no matter how small, matters and kindness means the difference between healing and a heart turning cold and hard. Lepers in the Bible were untouchable, but Jesus touched them as He brought healing. We are all called to look beyond our own lives, make a difference whenever the opportunity presents itself, and genuinely love others.



Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!



Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media

More Local News

When someone cares

The Equity
The Equity

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News