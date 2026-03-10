When someone cares

Belonging to a community of caring people doesn’t remove all the sadness, but genuine love reaches in and warms the heart of another. It shows in a person’s eyes, in a tender voice, their words, and even a big hug.

On every front we hear about war and destruction and suffering, so smaller problems can go unnoticed. But everything we face no matter how small, matters and kindness means the difference between healing and a heart turning cold and hard. Lepers in the Bible were untouchable, but Jesus touched them as He brought healing. We are all called to look beyond our own lives, make a difference whenever the opportunity presents itself, and genuinely love others.