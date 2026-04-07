Waltham notes

I sure hope that everyone had a wonderful Easter with their family and friends. Jodi, Mike and family were here on Sunday. We enjoyed a tasty brunch and spent a lovely afternoon at Rhonda and Mark’s. We had an Easter egg hunt with lots of chocolate and a tasty turkey and ham dinner with all the trimmings. As it was Rhonda’s birthday we had a beautiful birthday cake.

Rob Bechamp his wife Krista and son Nolan, of Toronto were weekend visitors at Lyne and Ray Bechamp’s.

It is Monday, and there is a cold wind out there. It sure wasn’t a great Easter weekend weather wise. Here is hoping that it will warm up soon.

Belated birthday wishes are wished to Helen Pilon, who celebrated her birthday Apr. 8. Helen, we hope that you are enjoying your special day.

Sheila Bissonnette, of Pembroke, is celebrating her birthday on Apr. 12. Sheila, enjoy your special day.

Love and best wishes are extended to my dear friend Pauline Pilon, of Shawville, who is celebrating her birthday on Apr. 14. Pauline, all the best of health and happiness is wished to you.

Have a good week everyone.