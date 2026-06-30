Canada Day comes early

Several Pontiac communities couldn’t wait until July 1 to show off their Canadian pride. Ladysmith and Sand Bay both celebrated the country’s birthday on Saturday (June 27), bringing neighbours together for some food, games and live music.
The Ladysmith Recreation Association organized a full day of activities for all ages at the municipal grounds, including four hours of live music from Danny Sylvester and his band and some line dancing under a new event tent donated by the Municipality of Thorne.
The day also marked the official opening of the Thorne farmers’ market, and the first day of the annual summer flea market.
The Thorne Fire Department used the occasion to raise some money by hosting a colouring contest and serving up some ice cream for those needing a cool treat. A $5 donation got the donor three attempts to dunk one of the firefighters in a tank of water. Thorne’s director general Jessica Ménard also agreed to be dunked if over $100 could be raised for her plunge, which did happen.
In Sand Bay, Stacey Thomson and Jackie McBane threw together the community’s annual Canada Day bash with help from a crew of volunteers. The afternoon included live music from Ryan Ziggs and the Zags, face painting, a barbecue, and even a visit from Santa.
Plusieurs communautés du Pontiac n’ont pas pu attendre le 1er juillet pour afficher leur fierté canadienne. Ladysmith et Sand Bay ont toutes deux célébré l’anniversaire du pays le samedi (27 juin), réunissant les voisins pour de la nourriture, des jeux et de la musique live.
L’Association récréative de Ladysmith a organisé une journée complète d’activités pour tous les âges sur le terrain municipal, incluant quatre heures de musique live de Danny Sylvester et son groupe, ainsi que de la danse en ligne sous un nouveau chapiteau événementiel donné par la Municipalité de Thorne.
La journée a également marqué l’ouverture officielle du marché des fermiers de Thorne, et le premier jour du marché aux puces estival annuel.
Le Service des incendies de Thorne a profité de l’occasion pour amasser des fonds en organisant un concours de coloriage et en servant de la crème glacée à ceux qui désiraient une gâterie rafraîchissante. Un don de 5 $ donnait droit à trois tentatives pour plonger l’un des pompiers dans un réservoir d’eau. La directrice générale de Thorne, Jessica Ménard, a également accepté d’être plongée si plus de 100 $ pouvaient être amassés pour son plongeon, ce qui s’est produit.
À Sand Bay, Stacey Thomson et Jackie McBane ont organisé ensemble la fête annuelle du Canada de la communauté avec l’aide d’une équipe de bénévoles. L’après-midi comprenait de la musique live de Ryan Ziggs et The Zags, du maquillage pour enfants, un barbecue, et même une visite du Père Noël.