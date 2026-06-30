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Canada Day comes early

Canada Day comes early

Jen Mielke gives four-year-old Billie Jones a Canada Day tattoo during Ladysmith’s party. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.
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Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

Several Pontiac communities couldn’t wait until July 1 to show off their Canadian pride. Ladysmith and Sand Bay both celebrated the country’s birthday on Saturday (June 27), bringing neighbours together for some food, games and live music. 

The Ladysmith Recreation Association organized a full day of activities for all ages at the municipal grounds, including four hours of live music from Danny Sylvester and his band and some line dancing under a new event tent donated by the Municipality of Thorne.

Donna Cushman (left) and Jill Racine (centre) line dance under the tent to music from Danny Sylvester (right) and his band at Ladysmith’s Canada Day event on Saturday.

The day also marked the official opening of the Thorne farmers’ market, and the first day of the annual summer flea market.

The Thorne Fire Department used the occasion to raise some money by hosting a colouring contest and serving up some ice cream for those needing a cool treat. A $5 donation got the donor three attempts to dunk one of the firefighters in a tank of water. Thorne’s director general Jessica Ménard also agreed to be dunked if over $100 could be raised for her plunge, which did happen. 

In Sand Bay, Stacey Thomson and Jackie McBane threw together the community’s annual Canada Day bash with help from a crew of volunteers. The afternoon included live music from Ryan Ziggs and the Zags, face painting, a barbecue, and even a visit from Santa. 

Jackie McBane paints young George Carson’s face in Sand Bay. Submitted, Stacey Thomson.

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Canada Day comes early

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

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