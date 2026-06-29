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June 25, 2026

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Orr back on Bristol council

Orr back on Bristol council

Brent Orr asks a question at the June 16 council meeting regarding costs associated with the termination of Bristol’s director general. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

Residents of Bristol have voted in former mayor Brent Orr to fill the municipality’s vacant council seat in the by-election held Sunday (June 28). 

Orr won the seat by 13 votes, collecting 212 (50.36 per cent) to runner up Alex Mahon’s 199 votes (47.27 per cent). Christine Rybak received 10 votes (2.38 per cent). 

Voter turnout in this byelection was 37.77 per cent. 

Council’s seat 4 has been empty since longtime councillor Greg Graham stepped down in March. The councillor in this seat represents the south-eastern corner of the municipality, east of Knox Landing and south of Highway 148. 

Orr served as mayor of the municipality for four terms before he lost the seat by 36 ballots in the Nov. 2025 election to current mayor and former councillor Valerie Twolan-Graham, who won with 53.06 per cent of the vote.

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