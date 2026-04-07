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Misunderstandings

Misunderstandings

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Talking is easy right? Well in a sense yes. We use our words and express a thought or an idea. But in reality, the problem begins right there. Our perception of what is being said is coloured by what we’ve experienced, how we are feeling, how well we are listening and how much good will we feel toward the other person. Phew! That’s a lot!

So, how can we be sure we will understand or be understood? God did not leave us without guidance. He wants us to get along, so in James 1:19 it says ‘Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, for man’s anger does not bring about the righteous life that God desires’, and Proverbs 15:1 says ‘a gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.’ 

So there we have it. Something to practice. A sure way to get along.



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