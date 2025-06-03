Sorry, this content is exclusive to those who've either registered for free or become a subscriber to The Equity.
By registering with your email address, you'll get a limited amount of content for free, but you'll also be able to submit events and download our new mobile app. Subscribers get unlimited access to everything we publish, and help support local journalism within our community.
First published in 1883, The Equity has been the Voice of the Pontiac for more than 140 years. Our print edition is delivered to subscribers every Wednesday and is available at stores through-out the Ottawa Valley.
This project was made possible with the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund.
How to Share on Facebook
Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!
Like saying goodbye to a family member
Like saying goodbye to a family member
Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month
Pontiac municipality secures $210K for park upgrades
Alleyn and Cawood wants access to Pontiac schools
Villa James Shaw to scrap 50-unit plan for more affordable option
Café 349 opens exhibit in memory of Pontiac artist
‘Domination, not victory’: PHS girls claim rugby championship, again
Police arrest Waltham man carrying firearm
More Local News
Pontiac municipality secures $210K for park upgrades
Alleyn and Cawood wants access to Pontiac schools
Villa James Shaw to scrap 50-unit plan for more affordable option
Café 349 opens exhibit in memory of Pontiac artist
‘Domination, not victory’: PHS girls claim rugby championship, again
Police arrest Waltham man carrying firearm
RCMP Musical Ride draws thousands in Shawville
Bristol firefighters flip flapjacks for Jaws fundraiser
Onslow spring fair sees principal get dunked
Young bikers unite for Campbell’s Bay parade
PHS celebrates another year of Panthers’ athletic prowess
Hoppin’ event venue to come to Allumette Island
Pontiac municipality secures $210K for park upgrades
Alleyn and Cawood wants access to Pontiac schools
Villa James Shaw to scrap 50-unit plan for more affordable option
Café 349 opens exhibit in memory of Pontiac artist
‘Domination, not victory’: PHS girls claim rugby championship, again
Police arrest Waltham man carrying firearm
RCMP Musical Ride draws thousands in Shawville
Bristol firefighters flip flapjacks for Jaws fundraiser
Onslow spring fair sees principal get dunked
Young bikers unite for Campbell’s Bay parade
PHS celebrates another year of Panthers’ athletic prowess
Hoppin’ event venue to come to Allumette Island