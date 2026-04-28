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April 30, 2026

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His eye is on the sparrow

His eye is on the sparrow

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My birdfeeder is just outside my front window, so I see the birds as they come to feed. Some are so pretty, like the Cardinals and Goldfinches. Then I see the little Sparrows. Plain. Ordinary. But in Matthew 10, though it states that they have very little monetary value, they are the ones the Lord says would not fall to the ground without Him noticing. 

Which means, when we feel like we have failed or have nothing that makes us special, or valuable, we can be reminded – God loves us. He proved that love when He came to earth to live and then die to bridge the gap between us and Him. Now that is true love. 

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His eye is on the sparrow

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