Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book: Scalloped corn

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

Well everyone’s heard of scalloped potatoes, but have you ever heard tell of scalloped corn? Well don’t get too excited, it’s not much different, but use your imagination and you never know what could get scalloped next. Beets? Bologna? As the poet Lil Wayne once wrote, the sky is the limit.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.