Otter Lake sets by-election date for empty council seat

The Municipality of Otter Lake has announced Aug. 23 as the date of the by-election for the municipal council’s vacant seat two.

Councillor Gerry Bimm, who previously occupied the seat, submitted his resignation letter in April after being elected to council for the first time in Nov. 2025.

Residents can cast their vote for his replacement on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or on the advance voting day, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 16 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m..

Nomination papers will be accepted between July 10 and 24. The municipal office will be open to receive papers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. On the final day, July 24, the municipal office will be open continuously from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If residents are unable to move for health reasons and are registered on the list of electors as a domiciled person, they have until Aug. 7 to ask the returning officer for permission to vote in their room at a recognized healthcare facility or in their home.

The returning officer in this election is Otter Lake director general Rachel Flande, whose office is located at 15 av. Palmer, Otter Lake, QC, J0X 2P0. She can be reached at 819-453-7049.