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Bristol terminates DG, municipality now hiring for the job

Bristol terminates DG, municipality now hiring for the job

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Bristol's municipal hall. / THE EQUITY file photo.
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Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

The Municipality of Bristol has terminated its longtime director general’s employment with the municipality. 

In an email to THE EQUITY, Bristol mayor Valerie Twolan-Graham said this decision was made by council vote, with five votes in favour and one opposed, and Christina Peck’s employment was ended on May 26.  She did not confirm when the vote took place.

“All details will remain confidential on this matter,” Twolan-Graham wrote.

Peck had held the position for about two decades.

Twolan-Graham said the municipality hired former Val-des-Monts director general Julien Croteau as an interim director general on the same day Peck’s employment was terminated, but that he has since resigned.

“Mr. Croteau has, unfortunately, resigned due to personal circumstances plus the scope of work required which he felt he could not complete on a part-time basis,” Twolan-Graham wrote. 

She said he has agreed to act as a consultant for the municipality once a permanent director general has been hired. 

Bristol is now hiring to fill this position. Job details have been posted to the municipality’s website

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Bristol terminates DG, municipality now hiring for the job

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

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