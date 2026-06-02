A singing heart

Every first Monday of the month is senior’s day at a local store and I have a list. I honestly never thought that would make me happy, but it does. Problem is, I often spend more than usual, so am I really saving? It got me thinking.

Starting out on any endeavor in life, takes consideration. Is this a good road to travel? There are always consequences for every action. I can study all the possibilities, but there are things I will never know until I am right into it. The best way to go forward and make a good decision is to check with the One who knows everything. If there is uneasiness, or doubt, it is better to wait! It’s hard to do, but could save a lot of pain and money too. A few extra dollars for groceries isn’t a big deal, but some choices can back us into a very hard corner. Trusting, praying and seeking good advice equals freedom. A wisdom choice.