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Your province this week – April 7

Your province this week – April 7

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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

OB/GYN clinics closing in Quebec, association blames administrative expenses

A lack of agreement between the Quebec government and the province’s specialist physicians is causing obstetrics and gynecology clinics to close in the province, La Presse Canadienne reports, including six last year.

The article notes that the allocation given for office administration expenses has not increased in 15 years. The Association des obstétriciens et gynécologues du Québec (AOGQ) notes that physicians receive $29.45 per pregnancy follow up, of which $6.55 is for administrative overhead. 

“Office fees are one of the points of discussion where it’s essential that we address the underfunding. We’re not the only specialty with problems. In our case, what’s unfortunate is that things have been delayed so much that, for us, there are already clinics that won’t be able to recover and that are already closed or will close in the coming weeks,” said AOGQ President Dr. Dominique Tremblay.

Legault gives farewell message in final appearance in National Assembly

Last Thursday outgoing Premier François Legault attended his final question period in the National Assembly, capping off a lengthy career in provincial politics. Though he will stay on as MNA for his riding until the elections this fall, either Bernard Drainville and Christine Fréchette will be replacing him as premier once the CAQ leadership race concludes on April 12. 

“Life is a lot about relationships with people so that is what is most difficult — leaving people,” he said, according to CBC News.

Legault spoke about his party’s efforts to protect the French language and Quebec’s identity.   

Liberal legislative leader and Pontiac MNA André Fortin, in his remarks on Legault’s departure, called him a “self-made man” who “gave everything to Quebecers during a very difficult period in our history.”

Quebec imposes further restrictions on religious symbols, public prayer

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A new law enforcing laïcité, or the secularism of the state, was passed last week, restricting daycare workers and school volunteers from wearing religious symbols, as well as restricting prayer in public spaces, Radio-Canada reported. 

Immigration, Francization and Integration Minister Jean-François Roberge had previously stated that street prayers could be “provocative acts”, in reference to Islamic prayers during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Montreal.

Under the new law, known as Bill 9 before it was passed, municipalities would be able to permit them under certain criteria. 

Teachers and staff at private schools will also be subject to the ban on wearing religious symbols, though there will be a grandfather clause for those hired before Nov. 27, 2025. 

The new law also targets subsidies for private religious schools, giving institutions three years to phase out religious instruction and selection of teachers based on faith if they wish to receive public funding. 

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Your province this week – April 7

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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