Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

April 23, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 14.6°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Your province this week -April 21

Your province this week -April 21

RECENT NEWS
MERCHANDISE
Visit Our Online Shop
Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

More than 100 support staff leave Montreal school board due to
secularism law

Montreal’s biggest school board, the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM), has lost more than 100 support staff after they refused to comply with the province’s new secularism law, CBC News reported. Known as Bill 94, the law builds on previous secularization legislation, Bill 21, that bans teachers and other public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job. The new legislation expands the scope to include school support staff and parent volunteers.  A spokesperson for the board said that many staff decided to comply with the law by removing their religious attire, but around 150 did not. The bill has a grandfather clause for those who were already hired before Mar. 2025, when the bill was first tabled. The province has since passed yet another secularization bill, Bill 9, which extends the ban on religious symbols to daycare workers and bans group prayers in public without a municipal permit. 

Milliard says he’ll use notwithstanding clause to uphold Bill 96

Last week newly elected Quebec Liberal leader Charles Milliard announced that he would renew the notwithstanding clause for Bill 96, the province’s language law, CBC News reported. The clause allows provincial governments to pass laws inconsistent with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, though the clause must be renewed every five years. 

Milliard said that given the chance, he would modify certain aspects of the legislation, such as extending the six-month deadline for new immigrants to learn French, but would largely keep the bill intact. 

CBC’s report notes that the remarks “caught members of his own party by surprise, particularly those representing large English-speaking constituencies.” 

“I recognize that some people might be surprised, but it’s the same thing that I’ve been saying for a year or more,” he told reporters on Friday.

Milliard also said that he would not renew the clause for the province’s secularization laws, Bill 21 and Bill 9. 

CISSSO using less private agency staff as phase-out deadline approaches

With six months to go until regional health authority CISSSO is mandated to end the use of private staffing agencies, Le Droit reported that the organization’s spending on contractors has decreased significantly.

Advertisement
Queen of Hearts Lottery

According to data provided by the CISSSO, the organization spent $28,314,104 on private contractors during the fiscal year between Apr. 1,2025 and Mar. 31 this year, a decrease of 44 per cent compared to the previous year ($50,701,000). The government has given the CISSSO until Oct. 18 to phase out the use of private staffing agencies, which has already been mandated in other regions. 

Despite these reductions, the organization said that it will be difficult to end private staffing in several areas, such as the ERs at the Gatineau, Hull and Wakefield hospital, the operating block at the Gatineau Hospital as well as the care units of the Maniwaki, Buckingham, Pontiac and Wakefield hospitals.

“Certain specialized sectors … are in a more precarious situation, and for which the complete withdrawal of independent workers represents a more complex challenge in the short term,” the CISSSO stated.



Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!



Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media

More Local News

Your province this week -April 21

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe or Register for Free

Thanks for visiting!  Support quality local journalism by subscribing to The Equity today or register for free and get access to a limited number of articles each and every month. 

Already subscribed?  Click here to log in.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EQUITY
Register for Free