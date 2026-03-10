Your province this week

Eleven of 16 doctors residency positions unfilled in Outaouais after first round of apps

According to Le Droit, roughly two thirds (11 of 16) family medicine residency positions in the Outaouais region haven’t been filled after the first round of applications. The second round, which takes place on Apr. 21, will present a clearer picture, and Dr. Guillaume Charbonneau, president of the Association des médecins omnipraticiens de l’Ouest du Québec said that he hopes the situation will improve.

“It’s not very surprising because we went through the whole Bill 2 episode [on physician compensation]. And it’s certainly discouraging for someone who planned to go into family medicine in Quebec, in the Outaouais region,” he said.

The article goes on to note that 27 per cent of family doctor residencies haven’t been filled across the province, an increase of nearly 10 per cent from 18 per cent this time last year.

Dr. Charbonneau told Le Droit that while the confrontation between doctors and the province had left its mark, he was hopeful the positions would be filled in the coming weeks.

Supreme court finds asylum seekers eligible for Quebec public daycare

On Friday the Supreme Court of Canada ruled 8-1 that Quebec cannot bar asylum seekers from the province’s subsidized daycare, CBC News reported.

The ruling concludes that the province’s regulations on subsidized daycare, which date back to Philippe Couillard’s Liberal government, infringe on the Charter rights of women refugee claimants.

“While all refugee claimants are denied access to subsidized daycare . . . the discriminatory impact on women is unique because they carry a greater share of child-care responsibilities,” the ruling states.

The ruling also states that barring access further marginalizes claimants in Quebec society.

The case before the court originates with a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo whose three children were denied access to the public system as she did not have refugee status. The Quebec government has argued against previous rulings on the subject, stating that it does not have the capacity to accommodate asylum seekers when there is already a waitlist for subsidized daycare.

Quebec dairy group seeks special designation for cheese curds

A Quebec dairy group is seeking a special geographical designation, similar to those for certain types of wine or champagne, for cheese curds used in poutine.

The Conseil des Industriels laitiers du Québec is seeking the designation, which is like a trademark that links the cheese to the province, The Canadian Press reports.

“It’s also our … ‘national’ dish, which is part of our heritage, and we want to be able to tell outside consumers that if you want the original, you need Quebec cheese curds with the reserved designation seal,” said the organization’s president Charles Langlois.

The designation also includes things like Quebec icewine, and Charlevoix lamb.