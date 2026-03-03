Your province this week

Quebec scraps royalty program for sawmills

The Quebec government announced last week the termination of a royalty program for sawmills in the province, an attempt to provide relief to an industry that has been hit hard by tariffs, according to CBC News.

Abolishing the royalty, which was not charged elsewhere in Canada, would cost the province an estimated $20 million in lost revenue. On top of eliminating the royalty, the Quebec government is also looking to revise its pricing for timber from public forests as well as making timber allocations annual.

“When the forestry industry struggles, the regions suffer,” Natural Resources minister Jean-François Simard said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that 60,000 jobs are at risk across the province.

Israeli soldiers in Quebec schools “extremely concerning” to Minister LeBel

Last Thursday, La Presse published a report that former and current members of the Israeli military had given presentations at private Montreal Jewish schools which are subsidized by the Quebec government.

Education Minister Sonia LeBel called the report “extremely concerning” and said that investigations were underway. Last year the Quebec government passed legislation to strengthen secularism in Quebec, including schools.

“I want to ensure that our schools are neutral environments, free from any political considerations, political or religious propaganda,” Lebel said Thursday at the National Assembly.

“Our schools should be sanctuaries where students develop their own ideas, learn—first and foremost based on the Quebec government’s curriculum—but learn in an environment free from the influence of these lobbies. This is unacceptable,” declared Parti Québecois MNA Pascal Paradis.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) denounced the La Presse article, calling it a sensationalist piece.

Gatineau and Quebec City officials square off over tramway, Rapibus funding

Tensions are rising between officials in the Quebec government and municipal officials in Gatineau over cut transit funding, Radio-Canada reports. The Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) announced last week that the Quebec government plans to cut its funding by $205 million over the next five years, which will impact the city’s tramway project and its Rapibus extension to the east end.

CAQ Minister for the Outaouais Mathieu Lacombe, who represents the Papineau riding east of the city, said that he was confident the funding would materialize, and accused Gatineau officials of underinvesting in the city’s east end.

“I can tell you that this project is important, and I will not accept it being put on hold,” he said.

Gatineau Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette’s cabinet responded with a written response.

“The minister’s stated intentions today have not yet materialized in the government’s commitments to the STO, but it is certainly an encouraging sign,” it said.