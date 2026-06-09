Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book – Tropical cake

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

To celebrate all the beautiful weather we’ve been having, this week’s recipe is tropical cake. Good way to use up some old bananas sitting in the freezer. Could also make like a pirate and add some real rum with the extract.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.