Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book:  Macaroni beef and mushroom

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

This week’s selection is macaroni beef and mushroom, a casserole perfect for mildly impressing guests with your down-to-earth home cooking. Cook up some garlic and onions with the meat if you’re looking for some extra flavour, maybe a little red wine to deglaze the pan if you’re feeling dangerous.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.