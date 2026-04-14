Waltham notes

Birthday wishes are extended to Julie Romain and Sally Duff, who are celebrating their birthdays on Apr. 16. We hope that you both enjoy your special day.

Happy birthday wishes also go out to Owen Duff and to Heidi Chaput-Tabram, of Pembroke who are celebrating their birthdays on Apr. 21. We hope that you both have an awesome birthday.

The annual Ottawa River Watch is in full alert, as the spring run-off is always a source of worry for residents living along the Ottawa River. Melting snow and persistent rain are always a concern for possible flooding. Fingers crossed and let us hope that we do not have significant flooding this year.