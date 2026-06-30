Waltham notes

ract celebrated Mansfield Village en Fete. There were several activities including baseball, bingo, a canteen and in the evening there was a beautiful display of fireworks.

I sure hope that everyone enjoyed Canada Day.

Love and best wishes are extended to Lorna Perry – Turner and Tanya Fox who are celebrating their birthdays on July 4. Enjoy your special day girls.

Birthday wishes and love is wished to our dear Isabella Rose, who is celebrating her birthday on July 6. Enjoy your special day Bella and may the coming year be filled with health, love and happiness.

Nancy Bechamp, of Westmeath is celebrating her birthday on July 8. Enjoy your special day Nancy.

Birthday wishes and anniversary wishes are extended to all of those celebrating this coming week.

We are into a heat wave and beautiful summer weather. It is great for those who are on holidays to be able to enjoy camping, golfing, swimming and boating. Enjoy, stay hydrated and stay safe.