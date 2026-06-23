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June 25, 2026

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Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

On Thursday afternoon, we attended our youngest grandson Benjamin Perry’s high school graduation. He, along with his fellow classmates graduated from Ecole Secondaire Catholique Embrun.  We are very proud of you. Ben will be attending Ottawa University in the fall to pursue courses in finance and business. Congratulations and all the best is wished to all graduates.

On Saturday evening, 11 graduates graduated from Dr. Wilbert Keon High School in Chapeau. Congratulations to all of you and all the best in your future endeavours.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are extended to the Gimson family of Pembroke, in the recent passing of Barry. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie Ginson (nee Jones) and much loved father of Shanda and Krista (Jake) and grandfather of Clara Jane.                               

Birthday wishes are extended to Jessie Romain, who celebrated her 16th birthday on June 19. Jessie, we hope you enjoyed your special day.

Our neighbor Abbie Rochon celebrated her 16th birthday on June 21. Abbie, we hope that you enjoyed your special day.

Well another school year has come and gone. I sure hope that the students, teachers, custodians and bus drivers enjoy a well deserved summer holiday.

Happy Canada Day everyone!

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Waltham notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

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