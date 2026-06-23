Quyon notes

Congratulations to our local graduates, as they celebrated last Friday in beautiful fashion. The dresses and suits I saw, both in person and in photos, were absolutely stunning, and the young people wearing them are to be greatly admired for their achievements. They celebrated with cocktail hour in Sand Bay, dinner and reception at Pine Lodge, and then held their after-grad party in Bryson. Keep reaching for the stars, guys and girls! Well done!

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Randy Forrest, as he passed away on June 11. He was a kind man, well-liked by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this sad time.

On Saturday, we attended the wedding of Tara Bullard and Connor Stanzel at Stonefield Estates in Carleton Place. It was an absolutely gorgeous venue, and everything from the décor to the bride’s dress was stunning. Tara is the daughter of Patty Bullard and step-daughter to Scott Young. Seeing her sweet little junior flower girl, Emmie Romain, was the icing on the cake of a perfect day. We had a fabulous time celebrating with the newlyweds, and wish them all the best as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

I hope all of the dads out there had a great Father’s Day. We spent the morning at the park in Quyon, where the Quyon Pastoral Charge held its annual Sunday School Picnic. I had fun leading a church camp-themed service, and had my friends Stacy, Lindsay, and Caryl lead us all in their favourite songs from their younger days at Golden Lake Camp. Rolly Bernier played guitar for us, and we had a great time despite a little rain, a little wind, and a lot of mosquitoes. Thank you to all who joined us. A reminder that the church will be closed this coming Sun., June 28.

Rather than having our usual potluck lunch afterwards, we gathered inside the Community Centre where the Quyon Lions Club were hosting their annual monthly breakfast. It was delicious, as always. This month they also did the draw for the five $1000 cash prizes they have been selling tickets on as a fundraiser since last fall. The big winners were Clancey Keon, Johnny Beaudoin, Debbie Frost, Debbie Bronson-Smith, and Marlene Kilbride. Hats off to Lion Hollie Leach for organizing the draw, and to all who supported this fundraiser.

Birthday wishes are going out to Everlea McCann and Samantha Mohr, both celebrating on June 26. Happy Birthday to Avery Richardson on the 27th, to Eddie McCann, as he turns the big 70 on the 27th, and to Emily McCann on the 28th. Big first birthday wishes are going out to Emmie Romain, as she turns one on June 29. Best wishes to all who are marking special occasions this week.

The next few weeks promise to be a very busy in town, with so many events coming up. On June 27, the Egan Mill is celebrating their first anniversary beginning at 8 a.m.. Tickets are available at the Mill, and the day will include music, bouncy castles, guided tours, and much more. It sounds like it will be a fantastic day celebrating their first year of business, and we are wishing them many more to come.

The Municipality of Pontiac is hosting their annual Country Festival this coming weekend at the fairgrounds, which includes a full slate of musical entertainment, horse shows, vendors, and much more. They will kick off the event with a Bingo at the Community Centre in Quyon on Thursday evening. It always draws a crowd to town, and we hope they have great weather and a wonderful time.

The Quyon Community Association is gearing up for the big Canada Day celebrations, which are always held on June 30. They are hoping for many festive entries in the parade, which will begin at 7 p.m., followed by activities for children in the park, and fireworks at the Ottawa River at dusk. Let’s get ready to celebrate our beautiful country, Quyon style!

On July 2nd, Gavan’s Hotel is marking their 80th anniversary with a kitchen party in the pub, led by Gail Gavan and friends. Anyone who would like to join in is welcome to bring their instruments. You won’t want to miss their $0.80 Labatt Draft and wing specials. What a way to celebrate 80 years of being one of Quyon’s biggest landmarks!

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Then we are rolling into another big weekend, as the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull is being held on July 4. Gates and registration will open at noon, and there will be entertainment for both young and old all day long. Not only will there be lots of action with the pulls, but also bouncy houses for the kids, food vendors on site, and lots of fun for the whole family. This is one of those events that puts Quyon on the map, and we can’t wait!