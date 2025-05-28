Furniture King
Conversation with the Candidates Post-Event Survey -- We Want Your Feedback!
Current Issue

May 28, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Federal Election

Municipal Elections

LATEST EDITION

Thoughts on psychology

Thoughts on psychology

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media
Chris Judd
Read More

Subscriber Only Content

Sorry, this content is exclusive to those who've either registered for free or become a subscriber to The Equity.

By registering with your email address, you'll get a limited amount of content for free, but you'll also be able to submit events and download our new mobile app.  Subscribers get unlimited access to everything we publish, and help support local journalism within our community.

Register or Subscribe Today!

Already a Subscriber?

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

REGISTER
READ MORE

More Local News

The Equity

First published in 1883, The Equity has been the Voice of the Pontiac for more than 140 years. Our print edition is delivered to subscribers every Wednesday and is available at stores through-out the Ottawa Valley.

  • 133 Centre Street, Shawville, Quebec J0X 2Y0

Current Issue

May 28, 2025

CURRENT EDITION
PREVIOUS ISSUES

In The Equity

In the Community

Account

More

Site designed and maintained by Calumet Media

Government of Canada

This project was made possible with the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News