Shawville notes

Welcome back to our cottagers and family visiting for the Canada Day activities.

On July 1, we celebrated Canada Day by attending the Lions Club breakfast and then the annual Canada Day Flea Market. The parade followed at 1:00 p.m.

The Weather Network has issued a special weather statement stating that from Wed., July 1, to Sat., July 4, the humidex will range from 40 – 43 degrees Celsius. Please stay hydrated, use sun screen and keep strenuous activities low at this time.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Tyler Stewart, Bruce Walsh, Carol Schmidt-Valin, Sheila Timmons and Rick Fraser.

Congratulations to the Canadian soccer team who won their game against the South African team on Sun., June 28, in Los Angeles.