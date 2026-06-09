I’m not driving my car right now because of eye surgery. The doctor has to give me the okay. I don’t like all the restrictions, but I was told they will keep me from doing damage to my eye. They are temporary. Some restrictions are not.

In every area of life wisdom cries out, don’t keep doing that! Over indulging in anything, can and will lead us into health issues. Sadly, because very little harm happens immediately, we let our guard down. We keep going. But that is not reality. Truth is, the consequences will come, sometimes years later, making the result very difficult to undo.

Trusting God, who calls us to live moderately, will bring the abundant life He came to give us. There is freedom in restraint.