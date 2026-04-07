Quyon notes

I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Easter weekend, sharing time with family and indulging in yummy Easter dinners and extra treats. My family celebrated on Sunday, starting with an uplifting, joyous church service at Quyon United Church, led by Rev. Éric Hébert-Daly. It was so nice to see a big crowd of children at church, and after their Sunday School lesson, they had fun with an Easter Egg hunt outside. Then we gathered at my mom’s for a delicious dinner and we also celebrated our birthday boy, Noah, who turned 11 on Apr. 4. It was a fantastic day.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Corey Thomson, as he passed away on Mar. 29 at the age of 40. Corey was loved in our community by many, and he will be missed dearly. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Gavan’s Hotel on Apr. 10 starting at 4 p.m.. Thoughts and prayers are with all of his loved ones.

Congratulations to local hockey players Taytum Thompson and Tristan Queale as their Intrepide AAA team won silver in the Elite Prospects Tournament. They now move on to the Chev Cup in April. Wishing them and their team good luck.

Happy belated birthday to Jasper Hamilton, as he celebrated on Apr. 5. We also have birthday wishes going out to Emma Hobbs on the 8th, to Vera Meredith on the 12th, and to Jackie McBane on the 14th. Our family is wishing my mom, Elizabeth Young, a very happy birthday on Apr. 13, and also to my uncle Paul Lucas celebrating the same day.

The Quyon Community Association is hosting a Game Night on Apr. 18 at the Quyon Community Centre. It promises to be a night of fun, laughs, and friendly competition. Be sure to register your team and get in on the fun by emailing: quyonca@yahoo.com. There will be a bar, snacks, and prizes to be won. I am already looking forward to it.