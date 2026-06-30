Quyon notes

Happy Canada Day to all! As I write this column on Monday morning, the festivities are yet to take place, with Quyon celebrating the evening of June 30th. I will be sure to re-cap all of the fun next week. I hope everyone enjoys the free hotdog barbeque at the Quyon Legion. That will be followed by the parade, children’s activities at the park, and fireworks at dusk at the Ottawa River. Our thanks to the Quyon Community Association for all of their hard work in fundraising and organizing this Canada Day celebration for our town. It is always fantastic!

Quyon was a busy place over the past weekend, with the Municipality of Pontiac holding their annual Country Festival at the fairgrounds. There was a great crowd of campers on site to enjoy the music, as well as the horse competitions and shows that took place throughout the weekend. There was also a Bingo held on Thursday evening, vendors set up in the hall all weekend long, and a delicious breakfast served by the Golden Age Club on Sunday morning. It looked to be a great success, kudos to all the organizers and volunteers.

Also on Saturday, the Egan Mill celebrated their first anniversary with a day of activities at their venue. The farmers market and ice cream were open all day, along with music in the park, guided tours of the Mill, bouncy castles for the kids, and so much more going on. Congratulations to the owners and their staff on a terrific first year of business.

I’d like to congratulate my niece, Danica Provost, as she graduated Darcy McGeen High School last week, finishing her final year with an over 90% grade average. Their graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, and then they celebrated their prom on Friday at the Chateau Cartier in Aylmer. We went down Friday afternoon to see Danica in her dress, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations to all of the graduates on completing this chapter of your journey. Wishing you all continued success wherever the next chapter leads you.

Birthday wishes are going out to Ray Johnston on July 1st, to Ian Hudson on the 5th, to Anita Draper and Alvin Johnston on the 6th, and to Cooper Baker on the 7th. We also have big first birthday wishes going out to Clover Trudeau, as she turns one on July 7th. Happy days to all celebrating this week.

The fun in Quyon continues this week, as Gavan’s Hotel will be marking their 80th anniversary on Thursday, July 2nd, with Labatt Draft for $0.80 and wing specials that evening. Gail Gavan, Mike Ryan, and Marc Richard will be there to lead the kitchen party, and anyone who would like to join in is welcome to bring their instruments. It promises to be a great night.

On Saturday July 4th, Quyon will be buzzing as the annual Tractor & Truck Pull will be on. It always draws a huge crowd, with fun for the whole family. Not only will it feature plenty of pulling action on the track, there will be bouncy houses for the kids, and delicious food vendors on site. Registration is from noon until 2 PM, with the action starting at 3 PM. It is one of the region’s premier summer events, and you don’t want to miss it.