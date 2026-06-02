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Province investigating police shooting, commissioner recommends new lobbying rules, language watchdog says QC gov using too much English

Province investigating police shooting, commissioner recommends new lobbying rules, language watchdog says QC gov using too much English

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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

Quebec launches investigation of Longueuil Police over fatal 2025 shooting

On Monday, Quebec’s public security minister Ian Lafrenière announced an investigation into whether the Longueuil Police followed proper protocol after the fatal police shooting of a teen back in September 2025, CBC News reported.

Nooran Rezayi, 15, was unarmed when an officer from the Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) shot him dead, less than 10 seconds after they had parked their cruiser. The BEI was notified an hour and 36 minutes later.

This new investigation comes six months after Longueuil mayor Catherine Fournier called for the province to investigate her police chief, Patrick Bélanger.

The city released emails from the head of Quebec’s police watchdog, the BEI, which raised concerns with how long it took the force to notify the BEI about the shooting. The BEI completed its investigation into the case in March, and has submitted its report to Quebec’s public prosecution service. The shooting took place south of Montreal in the borough of Saint-Hubert, which is in Lafrenière’s riding. 

Watchdog recommends new provincial lobbying rules

Last Tuesday, Quebec’s lobbying commissioner Jean-François Routhie called for a major overhaul of the province’s transparency rules, arguing that the current system needs an update to properly detect and regulate influence on government, The Canadian Press reported.

Routhie released a report that requested the province change its rules to ensure more adequate oversight of lobbying activities. 

“In this context (…) I don’t believe my role is limited to waiting for the next scandal to highlight the shortcomings of a law that has become inadequate,” he said, referring to the recent SAAQclic inquiry. 

The report builds on the Gallant Report, the Feb. 2026 public inquiry into the SAAQclic fiasco, which made recommendations to update the province’s lobbying rules, among other suggestions. Routhie calls for quicker disclosure of lobbying activities, putting greater responsibility on the individuals and organizations who benefit from lobbying and strengthening enforcement tools. 

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Not enough verification for government English 

Quebec’s language commissioner issued two reports on May 27 concluding that the government is not meeting the objectives of its language reform (Bill 96) introduced three years ago, The Canadian Press reported. 

The report points out that seven government websites are available in English as well as French, with only one requiring users to confirm that they qualify to be served in English. Government employees are required to use French only, unless addressing citizens who can prove they are an exempt group, such as those who qualify for English schooling, First Nations members, or an immigrant who has lived in Quebec for less than six months. 

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Province investigating police shooting, commissioner recommends new lobbying rules, language watchdog says QC gov using too much English

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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