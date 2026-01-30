Giant Tiger
January 28, 2026

Mansfield snowmobile accident leaves one man dead, one in critical condition

K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca
Read More

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after their snowmobiles collided head-on late Thursday evening in Mansfield-et-Pontefract. 

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marc Tessier said police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash, which was located around kilometre 82 of Chemin du Lac Jim. 

Tessier said one man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man, also in his 30s, had life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. He confirmed both are Pontiac residents.

Tessier said there were no other witnesses to the collision, though some people heard the crash occur. He said the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, and that an investigation is under way to determine what happened.

This story will be updated as new information is received.   

