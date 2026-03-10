Faces of St. Patty’s Past

As Pontiac residents are once again gearing up for the region’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, digging out their favourite Kelly Green top hats and scarves and leprechaun tights, tuning up their fiddles and polishing off their step dancing shoes, THE EQUITY is sharing a few glimpses into St. Patrick’s Days past.
These archival photos, recently discovered in the stacks of film negatives we are slowly digitizing, were taken by THE EQUITY reporters over the years, before our team moved to digital photography in the early 2000s. All photos featured in this series were taken at parties in Quyon, mostly at the infamous Gavan’s Hotel, between the years of 1981 and 1997.
To see these and more like them, browse all film photos digitized to date on our website: https://theequity.ca/the-way-we-were-photo-archives/.