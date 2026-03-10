Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
March 11, 2026

The Equity
The Equity
Freezing rain storm expected Tuesday night through Wednesday

A screenshot of an Environment Canada map shows the Outaouais is in an "orange" zone, which indicates residents should prepare for major disruptions.
Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

Environment Canada is warning a significant amount of freezing rain is expected in the Pontiac region and western Quebec over the coming days, forecasted to begin late Tuesday night and last until Wednesday evening. 

Total accumulations of 10 to 20 millimeters are expected over that period. 

“Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery. Prolonged utility outages are likely. Significant damage to property, including some buildings and trees, is likely due to the weight of ice,” Environment Canada notes. “Non-essential travel should be avoided.”

The Western Quebec School Board, the Centre de services scolaire des Portages de l’Outaouais and the Centre de services scolaire des Hauts Bois de l’Outaouais have announced that buses, classes and daycare services will be cancelled on Wednesday (March 11). 

Regional health authority CISSSO also issued a press release on Tuesday warning the public to prepare for the possibility of power outages, and difficulty travelling.

