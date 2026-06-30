No Control

The longer I live the more I realize how little control I have over most things in my life. Oh yes, I can fight eating too much and I can get up and exercise each day but when the call comes, and suddenly there is an emergency in the life of someone I love, I have no power! I cannot remove their struggle.

I can choose fear. That comes easy, and I can worry, none of which profits anyone. Instead I have learned to make a practice every day to lean into the Lord. That way when the crisis arrives, the cry out to Him is automatic. Like every good habit though, it takes intention and practice. Trusting works. God cares!