Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

June 18, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 21.4°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Getting out of the way

Getting out of the way

RECENT NEWS
MERCHANDISE
Visit Our Online Shop
The Equity
The Equity

Years ago I remember our neighbour’s barn caught on fire. I had two little children at the time. I stood outside with one at my side and the toddler in my arms, completely helpless to do anything but pray. God answered that prayer. The fire did take the barn. Sadly, some animals died, most were rescued, and the firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the barn. No persons were injured. We still had a home and so did our neighbour.

Sometimes, we face situations so serious, we know a change has to come. The individual which needs the change cannot see it.  In the past, I have tried convincing them of the truth. My experience? It doesn’t work! Reality is often too hard to face. Thankfully, there is a better way! Talk to God. He is able to move where we find ourselves stuck. Words can and often create anger, hurt feelings and strain. Trusting that God is able where we are not, is the road to peace and the solution. Cry out to Him and rest.

Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!

 

Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News

Getting out of the way

The Equity
The Equity

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe or Register for Free

Thanks for visiting!  Support quality local journalism by subscribing to The Equity today or register for free and get access to a limited number of articles each and every month. 

Already subscribed?  Click here to log in.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EQUITY
Register for Free