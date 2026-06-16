Getting out of the way

Years ago I remember our neighbour’s barn caught on fire. I had two little children at the time. I stood outside with one at my side and the toddler in my arms, completely helpless to do anything but pray. God answered that prayer. The fire did take the barn. Sadly, some animals died, most were rescued, and the firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the barn. No persons were injured. We still had a home and so did our neighbour.

Sometimes, we face situations so serious, we know a change has to come. The individual which needs the change cannot see it. In the past, I have tried convincing them of the truth. My experience? It doesn’t work! Reality is often too hard to face. Thankfully, there is a better way! Talk to God. He is able to move where we find ourselves stuck. Words can and often create anger, hurt feelings and strain. Trusting that God is able where we are not, is the road to peace and the solution. Cry out to Him and rest.