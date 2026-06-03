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Drugs seized from Fort-Coulonge home, 36-year-old man arrested for outstanding warrants

Drugs seized from Fort-Coulonge home, 36-year-old man arrested for outstanding warrants

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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

On Monday, officers from the local Sûreté du Québec detachment conducted a search on a home in Fort-Coulonge, seizing illicit drugs as well as some prohibited weapons. 

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Pontiac man at the home, located on rue Baume. Sgt Marc Tessier said he was detained for three outstanding warrants and appeared at the courthouse in Campbell’s Bay. 

Tessier said they were seeking another person who resides at the home in relation to the contraband that was seized. 

Police seized from the home:

  • More than 60 methamphetamine tablets
  • Nearly 65 grams of cocaine
  • More than 165 grams of illicit cannabis
  • A THC vape
  • More than $900 cash
  • Six prohibited weapons

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Drugs seized from Fort-Coulonge home, 36-year-old man arrested for outstanding warrants

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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