Vallée-de-la-Gatineau leaves CPO, QC testing digital medical records, minimum wage increases

Vallée-de-la-Gatineau votes to leave regional table

MRC Vallée-de-la-Gatineau is leaving the Conférence des préfets de l’Outaouais (CPO), a roundtable of regional leaders that includes the mayor of Gatineau and wardens of the four surrounding MRCs. The Vallée-de-la-Gatineau council of mayors voted last week not to renew the sectoral agreement with its financial contribution of $35,000/year, citing a lack of “structure, organization, and efficiency in the way the meetings are conducted.”

“It’s automatic; as soon as there’s a major project, it’s for Gatineau,” Warden Chantal Lamarche told Le Droit, stating that the table’s priorities tend to skew towards the city at the expense of the rural regions.

“This is not the fault of the mayor of Gatineau or any councillor. It’s part of the Outaouais’ DNA, going back years,” she added, stating she had no animosity towards other members of the group. She also pointed out that they continue to work together with other Outaouais jurisdictions through agreements like the Fonds régions et ruralité.

Lamarche said her MRC plans to reinvest the money previously spent on the CPO towards a new industrial commissioner position.

Quebec to start testing digital medical records in two jurisdictions

Quebec is set to roll out testing of its digital medical records in a pilot project at two health care facilities, Radio-Canada reported Monday. The project will start May 9 at facilities in Montreal and Mauricie. The goal of the project is to have patient records available through an online platform that medical professionals can consult at any time, be they in a CLSC, hospital or long-term care facility.

“Yes, there could be some glitches. But, I tell you, there’s no way we’re going to relive a second SAAQclic. That’s why I asked for transparency. Quebec Health will conduct regular follow-ups, and the public will be kept informed,” said newly elected Premier Christine Fréchette, attempting to distance the project from the disastrous digitization of Quebec’s auto insurance board, which sparked a public inquiry.

Back in April, then-minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs, Gilles Bélanger, expressed concern about the fact that an American company, Epic Systems, is hosting the data.

Minimum wage increases

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As of May 1, the minimum wage in Quebec is rising by 50 cents to $16.60 per hour.

According to CBC News, this puts the province in the middle of the pack when it comes to the rest of the country. British Columbia has the highest minimum wage, at $18.25, while Alberta has the lowest, at $15/hour. Neighbouring Ontario’s minimum wage is set at $17.60.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said that the government was attempting to balance interests of different groups, while adding that Quebec’s social safety net is there to help low-income citizens.

“We’re doing enough to increase the purchasing power of the people who receive minimum wage and in conformity with the paying capacity of the small and medium-sized businesses in this very difficult economic context,” he said.