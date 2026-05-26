Waltham notes

On Friday evening, Waltham Live brought in a stacked night of live country, rock and easy listening music. It was held at the Waltham Town Hall. The entertainment was provided by the bands Adam Boys, Wabash, Rick Soul and Quarry Road. Everyone enjoyed the music and a good time was had by all.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Sallafranque family and friends, of Chapeau, in the recent passing of Henry Sallafranque. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Sallafranque (Conroy).

Happy birthday wishes and love are extended to our Godson Brad Pilon of Pembroke, who is celebrating his birthday today. Brad, may the coming year be filled with health and happiness.

Birthday wishes are extended to Gerard Labelle, who is celebrating his birthday on May 29. Enjoy your special day, Gerard.

Anniversary wishes and lots of love is wished to our dear Jodi and Mike, who are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary on June 1. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Happy birthday is wished to Lindsay Harkins/Henderson who is celebrating her birthday on June 1. Enjoy your day, Lindsay.

Have a good week everyone.