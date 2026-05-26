Quyon notes

Our sympathies to the Hickey family, as Jimmy Hickey passed away earlier this month. He had been living out west in recent years, but many in the community remember him well. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his siblings and friends at this sad time.

Congratulations to Brook (Welburn) and Mathieu Lacroix on the arrival of their baby boy on May 13. They named him Luc Léo Patrick, and he is a little brother for Rurik. Proud grandparents are Denny and Shelley Welburn, and Bob and Angele Lacroix. Wishing the whole family all the best.

On Saturday evening, Gavan’s Hotel was the place to be as a Stag & Doe was held in honour of Michael McCann and Hailey Berube. Their wedding party organized a fun evening to celebrate the happy couple as their wedding day quickly approaches. Best wishes to Michael and Hailey as they continue to plan for their big day.

Sunday afternoon, my mom, sister, and I, along with my cousin Patti, headed to the Community Hall in Beckwith Township for a bridal shower in honour of Tara Bullard. Tara is the daughter of Patty Bullard and step-daughter to Scott Young. It was a lovely afternoon of celebration, with a delicious luncheon, games, and many gifts for the bride-to-be. We are looking forward to Tara and Connor’s wedding day in June.

Birthday wishes are going out to Mary Ellen Young on May 27, and to Shirley-Mae Davis on the 28th. Happy birthday also to Joanne Provost on the 30th, and to John Ramsay on June 1. Heartfelt wishes are going out to all celebrating special occasions this week.

This Thurs., May 28, the Onslow Home & School Committee are hosting their Spring Fair at the school. Their fundraising online auction closed on Monday, and this will be an opportunity for winners to pick up their auction items. The evening will also feature a barbeque run by the Quyon Lions Club, as well as games, bouncy houses, face painting, Echo the Clown, and the dunk pail. At 7 p.m., Mrs. Nugent will go under the pail, and you won’t want to miss your chance to get her! It promises to be a great evening of fun in support of Onslow Elementary, with the event kicking off at 5 p.m..

The Quyon Legion is celebrating their 70th Anniversary on June 6 with a big party. There will be a backyard Washer Toss tournament starting at 3 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., and music from The Gruff Sisters featuring Reg & Shag and a good old fashioned kitchen party. It should be a great day of celebrating.

Be sure to mark your calendars, as the Quyon Tractor & Truck Pull is coming up on July 4. It’s always a big event in the community and a great time for young and old, you won’t want to miss it.